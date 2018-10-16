23 money launderers flee abroad

ISLAMABAD: Five out of 23 accused in a mega money laundering case have fled the country, it emerged on Monday. The revelation was made in a report of a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the laundering of several billion rupees through fictitious bank accounts in the country. According to the report, the accused namely Nasir Abdullah Lotha, Aslam Masood, Mohammad Arif Khan, Mohammad Umair and Azam Wazir Khan have fled Pakistan. All the five accused were said to have been playing key role in opening of fictitious bank accounts. Sources informed Geo News that the accused fled the country soon after registration of a case against them by the Federal Investigation Agency.