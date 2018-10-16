Tue October 16, 2018
National

A
Agencies
October 16, 2018

Nawaz, Zardari threw us to IMF: Sh Rashid

SUKKUR: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday slammed the past governments for burdening Pakistan with loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and said the current government is trying to take the country forward.

“Nawaz, Zardari tied our hands and feet and threw us to the IMF,” he said while speaking to news men in Sukkur. “The thieves are making noise, those who robbed the country are talking about progress, but the government is working on taking Pakistan ahead. Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the country forward,” he said.

The Awami Muslim League chief lamented that electricity tariffs would increase because of the “gift passed on by the previous government.” Hailing the Pakistan-China ties, Rashid said that friendship between the two neighbours is “taller than the Himalayas”. He mentioned that the government is working with China on a number of projects, and said efforts are being made to build four industrial zones in all four provinces.

The minister said he wishes to make the railways a source of employment for the people. “We will make decisions in Pakistan’s favour.” He observed that it was the first time a sitting government did not interfere in by-elections. Taking a jibe at Pakistan People’s Party’s Khursheed Shah, Rashid said the veteran leader was an “ugly politician of a beautiful city like Sukkur.”

