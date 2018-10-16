Eighteen inks agreement with Dascon

Islamabad: With an aim to progress and ensure timely delivery of the project as committed, Eighteen One of Pakistan’s most luxurious and modern residential project joined hands and signed an agreement with Dascon Construction Company (DCC) for execution of the Grey Structure Package for the two villa clusters at Eighteen.

DASCON is one of Pakistan’s leading construction companies with over three decades of experience and expertise in construction and development of civil, steel fabrication and land development works.

Speaking at the occasion of the signing ceremony of Grey Structure Award, Tarek Hamdy said, “It is an honourable moment for us to welcome DASCON on board with the Grey Structure Package, and we are ecstatic to sign this agreement with DASCON, as it will be through their contribution which will assist us to further strengthen and expand Eighteen”

CEO, DASCON, Ayaz Durrani expressed his gratitude and willingness to join hands with Eighteen - One of country’s finest valued residential project.

While Eighteen is one of the most ideal developed residential project for local and overseas Pakistanis, which provides not just a home but a lifestyle. It also aims to be the benchmark for all future real estate projects in Pakistan.