PHC imposes fine on two labs

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday imposed a fine of Rs150,000 on a laboratory for giving fake blood test reports and not getting licensed with the PHC.

According to a press release, Muhammad Amjad had submitted a complaint with the PHC stating that he had got his blood tested from Pearl Laboratory, Burewala and was found hepatitis C positive in the report. “But after more investigations, it was found out that the report was fake and issued without any proper tests,” alleged Amjad.

PHC team investigated and found the complainant’s allegation to be true. The Commission imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the Pearl Laboratory, Burewala and Rs50,000 on its main branch in Lahore for a fake report on its letterhead and not appointing qualified staff. Meanwhile, another Arslan Lab, Burewala was fined Rs30,000 for not getting registration and licence from the PHC.