Slovakia coach Kozak quits after Czech defeat

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Slovakia coach Jan Kozak resigned on Sunday following a 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic in the Nations League, the country’s football federation said.

“We reached an agreement today with the coach Jan Kozak to end our cooperation at his request,” the federation said in a statement.Saturday’s loss at home to the Czechs left Slovakia bottom of their group and without a point after two matches.Kozak took charge of Slovakia in 2013 and led them to an appearance at the finals of Euro 2016.