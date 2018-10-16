No school for girls

There is no middle school for girls in Ghari Village of Dadu district. As a result, a large number of girls have been deprived of the opportunity to get an education in the village. According to insiders who are privy to the matter, a middle school for girls was constructed in the village during the tenure of former Sindh CM Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim. Over a decade has passed and construction work has yet to be completed. Although the previous government had released funds to contractors to construct the school, its efforts failed to have the desired effect. If the testimony of locals is anything to go by, the contractors only worked for a few days and eventually disappeared from the site.

It is disconcerting to note that the site designated for the middle school is now home to cattle and other animals. Villagers and social workers have repeatedly demanded that construction work should be completed. But the authorities haven’t heeded to their requests. The chief minister of Sindh and the provincial education minister must look into the matter with immediate effect as it is unsafe for girls to travel long distances to attend schools in nearby villages and cities.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad