Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Top Story

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP decides to include I-votes in results

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided on Monday to include the votes cast by overseas Pakistanis in the by-poll results after a meeting with the National Database and Registration Authority.

The ECP Spokesman, Nadeem Qasim, said that the details of all the votes cast through the internet had been sent to the relevant returning officers (ROs). He explained the returning officers would add these results to their final tallies and the final results of the by-polls are likely to change. Out of 7,364 registered overseas Pakistanis votes, 6,233 polled their votes through I-voting software in Sunday's by-polls. The ECP had allowed overseas Pakistanis to vote in the by-polls on an experimental basis on the directives of the Supreme Court. The voter percentage was 83.54.

The highest percentage of vote cast was recorded in PB-53, wherein only one overseas Pakistani was registered and he had cast his vote. Quite surprisingly, in NA-35, Bannu, out of the registered 304 expats, 281 exercised their voting right and hence the turnout was 92 percent.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) again has emerged as the largest party in the by-elections by winning 15 out of 37 seats of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has improved its position in legislatures by pocketing 11 seats.

According to party position released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI and PML-N have won four National Assembly seats each, while PML-Q has won two and MMA one seat.

On the provincial legislatures’ front, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI won six out of nine seats, while Awami National Party (ANP) won two seats and PML-N one seat. In the Punjab Assembly, PML-N has won six, PTI five while independents returned on two seats.

In Sindh, PPP has bagged both the seats of provincial assembly, whereas in Balochistan Assembly, Balochistan National Party and independent have won one seat each.

The voter turnout (28.31 percent) in the eleven constituencies of the National Assembly has been lower than the one (35.71 percent) recorded in the provincial legislatures. The highest turnout was witnessed in Faisalabad’s NA-103 i.e. 48 percent and lowest 15.71 percent in Karachi’s NA-243.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down