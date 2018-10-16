Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Top Story

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Khattak happy with PTI’s victory in by-elections

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Monday the by-elections had proved the entire opposition could not defeat the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He was talking to reporters at his residence in Manki Sharif where scores of PTI supporters arrived to congratulate the winning PTI candidates on their election victory. Newly elected Members Provincial Assembly (MPA) Liaqat Khattak and Ibrahim Khattak, Member National Assembly Imran Khattak and others were also present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak thanked the people of Nowshera for voting for the PTI candidates and said he would leave no stone unturned to serve them. He said those criticising him for awarding tickets to his family members should remember that he had been in politics for 30 years and had worked for the welfare of the people.

Pervez Khattak said Prime Minister Imran Khan would change the destiny of the country. He said the country was heavily in debt and efforts were being made to pay off foreign loans. The defence minister said the PTI government had to make difficult decisions, claiming the country's economy would be revived within a year.

He said the country's economy was in bad shape and blamed the previous government for it. He said the flawed policies of the last government pushed Pakistan towards economic meltdown. Pervez Khattak said the PTI government was introducing reforms to correct the system and these would pay dividends after a year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down