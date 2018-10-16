Khattak happy with PTI’s victory in by-elections

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Monday the by-elections had proved the entire opposition could not defeat the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He was talking to reporters at his residence in Manki Sharif where scores of PTI supporters arrived to congratulate the winning PTI candidates on their election victory. Newly elected Members Provincial Assembly (MPA) Liaqat Khattak and Ibrahim Khattak, Member National Assembly Imran Khattak and others were also present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak thanked the people of Nowshera for voting for the PTI candidates and said he would leave no stone unturned to serve them. He said those criticising him for awarding tickets to his family members should remember that he had been in politics for 30 years and had worked for the welfare of the people.

Pervez Khattak said Prime Minister Imran Khan would change the destiny of the country. He said the country was heavily in debt and efforts were being made to pay off foreign loans. The defence minister said the PTI government had to make difficult decisions, claiming the country's economy would be revived within a year.

He said the country's economy was in bad shape and blamed the previous government for it. He said the flawed policies of the last government pushed Pakistan towards economic meltdown. Pervez Khattak said the PTI government was introducing reforms to correct the system and these would pay dividends after a year.