KDA DG seeks help from govt

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General (DG) Samiuddin Siddiqi has asked the Sindh government to help the authority in performing its functions. According to a statement issued by the KDA on Monday, Siddiqi sought help from the provincial government while presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the authority. The KDA DG appealed to the citizens to fulfil their responsibilities and pay their dues in time so that the authority does not have to face shortage of funds while carrying out its functions regarding the development of the city. He asked the officers to expedite recovery of dues from the users of KDA plots and issue notices to defaulters.