Faysal Bank, IMC ink agreement

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Indus Motor Company Ltd to promote sales and market their offerings to customers, a statement said on Monday. As per the agreement, Faysal Bank will facilitate its customers by providing them with exclusive financing and takaful rates on Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Revo, Toyota Camry and the newly-launched Toyota Rush, it added. With this initiative, customers can avail fast-track processing of their financing facility coupled with discounts on availing Faysal Bank credit cards.