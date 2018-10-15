Gang of ‘criminals’ busted

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have busted an inter-provincial gang of criminals from a gambling den here.

“We have arrested nine gangsters who are involved in deceiving public in garb of doubling money and gold in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and federal capital Islamabad besides other crimes,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Arif Javed told a press conference.

He said that the police raided a gambling den and arrested the accused belonging to Muzafarabad, Islamabad, Abbottabad, and parts of Punjab.

“These suspects use fraudulently gotten money in gambling and wanted in such cases in KP, Punjab other parts of country,” said Javed.