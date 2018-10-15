Protest against teachers’ ‘humiliation’ by NAB

All the universities of Pakistan will observe a black day today to express solidarity with Punjab University former Vice-Chancellor of Mujahid Kamran, Sargodha University former VC Dr Akram Chahudary and six senior registrars.

The decision was made in a meeting of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association. FAPUASA President Dr Mahboob Hussain said that all the public universities would participate in the protest. Teachers will take classes while wearing black armbands and the departments will put up black flags and banners. The former PU VC and six registrars were arrested by NAB on charges of illegal appointments, unmerited promotions and scholarships as well as financial embezzlement. All the accused persons were presented before a court on Friday handcuffed. FAPUASA lamented the accusations and said, “We are teachers and we build nations. We are still least paid professionals. This behaviour is very humiliating as nothing has proved against them. Even proclaimed offenders and looters are not insulted in this way. We will not boycott the classes but will mark the black day with etiquette. All the organizations of colleges and universities will join us in this protest.”