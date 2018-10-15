Mon October 15, 2018
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2018

CJP directs PPSC to give job to blind girl who passed written test

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took notice of non-provision of a job to a blind girl, and directed the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) secretary to accommodate her. Hijab Qadeer had complained that she passed the written test, but was declared fail in an interview.

The CJP wondered how the same marks (100) could be allocated for written test as well as an interview.

This has been done to accommodate favourites. The girl had cleared the written test and should be declared successful candidate and it is our responsibility to give her a job, the CJ added.

The CJ asked the PPSC secretary to make arrangements for girl’s job and submit a compliance report the next week.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard different cases relating to land-grabbing in the province at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

One Tahira Kalsoom, appearing before the top judge, implored that her two brothers had occupied her property and were hurling threats of dire consequences. The CJP ordered for summoning her brothers. Rehmat Ali, a eunuch, informed the court that some influential people, Bhango Fiaz Mustafa and others had occupied his family house in Pakpattan area. He stated that he had got registered an FIR, but no action had been taken by the police to get his house vacated.

The CJ ordered DIG Legal Abdur Rab to submit detailed report on the matter.

Another complainant, Samina Kosar, informed the chief justice that her property matter is pending in a civil court for the last 42 years. She told the court that her relatives had occupied her shop.

The CJ directed district & sessions judge Lahore to report him after deciding the matter in three months.

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

'We are fine': Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Petition seeking ban on 'The Donkey King' dismissed

