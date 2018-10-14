PTV face tough task against ZTBL

ISLAMABAD: PTV were left struggling to save their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match against ZTBL at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

After conceding a 160-run first innings lead, PTV had reached 207-5 at the draw of stumps on the penultimate day. They are just 47 runs.

Earlier, ZTBL were bowled out for 318 in 120.1 overs in the first innings after resuming at their overnight score of 290-6.

Scores in brief: PTV 158 all out in 55.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan Jr. 35, Saud Shakeel 25, Hasan Mohsin 24; Imran Khan 4-54, Muhammad Ali 3-22, Luqman Butt 2-47) and 207-5 in 63 overs (Taimoor Khan 62, Adnan Mehmood 32; Nasim Shah 2-45). ZTBL 318 all out in 120.1 overs (Saadullah Ghauri 81, Raza Ali Dar 73, Shakil Ansar 51; Tabish Khan 7-86, Aamir Jamal 2-50).