‘IT based technologies to be introduced in public sector’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique has said that IT based technologies would be introduced rapidly in public sector functionaries for their efficient working and achieving required results of performance speedily.

He stated this while talking at the ceremony of Smart Governance and Emerging Pakistan organized in connection with SAP Public Sector Day at Islamabad on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by CEO’s of IT sector, world reputed organisations, high officials, research technologists and students relating to IT sector.

The Minister said that in accordance with the requirements of present age and future it is dire need to digitalize governance to ensure quality service delivery, compiling data, observing privacy and developing management on the pattern of International standard. He said that the performance of all such government organizations had been increased in many fold

Dr. Martin Herzer, First Secretary – Political & Economic German Embassy, Islamabad in opening remarks termed SAP Public Sector Day event very meaningful and informative for all those who intend to develop their working capacity by adopting smart solutions. Farzand Ali Adil Deputy CGA; FABS talked about how technology helped transforming office of the Controller General of Accounts. CEO, SIEMENS also shared success stories about the achievement of his organization and talked about latest innovation in this regards.

Saquib Ahmad Country Managing Director SAP briefed about new technologies of SAP

Farjeel Javed, Senior Advisor Smart Governance, SAP elaborated Smart Governance: Data Driven Government. And said that SAP solutions help governments leverage their finite time, money, and personnel resources to fulfil mandated program and service requirements on a timely basis. Where two or more agencies share responsibility for a common outcome, these solutions can integrate information, processes, and technology to support the active collaboration that delivers financial returns, as well as social and political results, to internal and external government stakeholders.

Khalid Rafique, Director General AJ&K IT Board apprised audience about the smart IT technologies being used in public sector. Muhammad Mashood Alam, Senior Director Innovation /Digital Transformation, SAP talked about Revolutionize Social Service: Citizen Centricity and termed it a game changer.

Gabor Petroczi-Farkas Industry Director Public Sector Innovation SAP and Muhammad Asim Chief Innovation Architect, SAP said that SAP for Public Sector solutions enables governments to optimize limited resources in public administration while delivering responsive front-office services, they elaborates that

SAP solutions in the Public Sector can help to improve processes that will lead towards data driven and citizen centric government.