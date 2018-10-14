KRL topple Baloach FC 3-0

LAHORE: KRL thrashed Baloach FC 3-0 in a match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Stadium Multan.

Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) came hard on Baloach FC Noshki right from the start of the game. Izhar Ullah gathered a cross in the10th minute to make it 1-0 for his team.

KRL could have easily doubled the lead in the first half but many good chances were missed. In the second half better planning paid off, eventually Umair Ali finished nicely to score a goal in 59th Minute.

After only 2 minutes Iftikhar Ali was sharp enough to make it 3-0.Baloach FC half hearted counter attacks could not pose any serious threat to KRL defenders in the remaining time.