Customs allowed duty collection from Chinese goods

KARACHI: National Tariff Commission (NTC) has green-signaled customs department to collect anti-dumping duty slapped on Chinese tiles before clearing them, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said the Model Customs Collectorate Appraisement West apprised the NTC about imposition of anti-dumping duty on Chinese tiles, which were warehoused/in-bonded without levy of customs duty and anti-dumping duty. The importer sought clearance without paying anti-dumping duty, the collectorate said in a query to the NTC.

The NTC advised Pakistan Customs to collect anti-dumping duty on warehoused goods at the time of release as the collection is made for customs duty.

The commission said the anti-dumping duties are imposed on products which enter into Pakistan for consumption on or after the date of publication of a notice of affirmative preliminary or final determination in an investigation initiated by the commission.

“The (Chinese) goods entered into Pakistan for consumption on release/clearance from warehouse/bond,” it said. The applicable anti-dumping duty would be charged on the date on which the goods were ex-bonded or released.

The customs authorities, however, pointed out conflicting provisions in Anti-Dumping Duties Act 2015.

The collectorate said the act allows collection of anti-dumping duty in the same manner as the collection of customs duty. Yet, the act states the anti-dumping duty would only be applicable to products which enter into Pakistan for consumption on or after the date of levy imposition.

The NTC said a provision (section 51(C)) of Anti-Dumping Duties Act 2015 empowers collection of duties as customs duties are collected.

“Section 30 and 30(A) of the Customs Act 1969 also states that the rate of customs duty applicable to any imported goods shall be the rate of duty enforced on the date on which the goods declaration for ex-bonding is filled with customs,” it added.

“This provision of the Customs Act is similar to the Section 56 of the Anti-Dumping Duties Act 2015.”