Cash, valuables taken away

LAHORE: Robbers took away cash and valuables from a bakery and two garments shops in the limits of Mughalpura police on Friday.

The robbers broke into a bakery in the Mughalpura area and took away cash Rs70,000. Similarly, robbers broke into two garment shops on Shalimar Link Road and took away cash Rs200,000 and other valuables.

RAPED: A 14-year-old girl was raped in the limits of Nawab Town. The victim was kidnapped two days back and raped by the influential persons of the area. Police sent the girl home without medical examination.

FOUND DEAD: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Badami Bagh police on Friday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Police shifted the body to morgue.

injured: A 22-year-old youth suffered burns after a transformer exploded in DHA Phase III on Friday. The injured boy identified as Nabeel, son of Shaukat, has been admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be precarious. Meanwhile, a resident of Gulberg, Mian Irfan, photographer by profession escaped death by a narrow margin as two bike riders opened fire at him, Thursday night. He was attacked in the area of Gujjar Pura. Police reached the spot and started investigation. An FIR was lodged against unidentified suspects at Gujjar Pura police station.

arrested: Police arrested 81 drug peddlers during a crackdown in the areas around educational institutions here on Friday. Police recovered 14 gram cocaine, 9 gram ice, over 4kg heroin, 77kg charas, 720 gram bhang and 304 bottles of liquor from the possession of the arrested drug pushers.