CJP takes notice of grabbing of Hindus’ lands

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, has taken suo moto notice of illegal occupation and encroachment of properties belonging to the Hindu community in Sindh and fixed Oct 18 for hearing the case.

The action was taken on a video of Prof Dr Bhagwan Devi, wife of Prof Dr Baghwan Das, which has gone viral on the social media, alleging that her land and other properties are being occupied by land mafia.

She has alleged that bogus power of attorneys are being prepared of properties owned by the Hindu community in the upper Sindh, due to which the Hindus are feeling insecure. Many Hindus, she claimed, are migrating to other countries and many others are forced to consider selling their properties and leave the country. She further alleged that the federal and provincial governments are reluctant to take action to save the community from exploitation.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has fixed the case for hearing on Oct 18, 2018 with notices issued to the Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Sindh, Secretary Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad, Secretary Human Rights Islamabad, Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Minority Affairs Department, Government of Sindh and commissioner Larkana division to appear before court.