Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Special package for expatriates on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said a special package of incentives would be announced for overseas Pakistanis to encourage them to send remittances through the banking channels.

In continuation to a briefing given by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the prime minister chaired a follow-up meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday with the aim to provide maximum facilitation to overseas Pakistanis and labor working abroad.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Media Iftikhar Durrani, Secretary to Prime Minister (SPM) Azam Khan, secretary finance, secretary Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, chairman FBR, chairman Nadra and other senior officials from the State Bank of Pakistan, FIA and Civil Aviation Authority attended the meeting.

The prime minister said the government was beavering away at resolving the problems facing the overseas Pakistanis since they were an asset to the country and could play a very important role in improving its financial health.

He directed all departments concerned to employ speedy mechanisms to ease the transfer of remittances through legal channels. He emphasised that the PTI government was fully cognizant of the problems faced by expatriates in sending remittances and retaining their legal properties in Pakistan.

He directed the Ministry of Finance, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan and Nadra to sit together and present a workable plan for removing hindrances in the remittances mechanism through e-solutions.

It was also decided to bring legal reforms in the civil and criminal laws to effectively deal with cases of occupation of expatriates properties in Pakistan. Establishment of special courts for these cases was also discussed.

Imran said since the laboring class were already burdened by leaving their homeland to earn livelihood abroad in harsh conditions, it was the government’s responsibility to facilitate them and their families back home.

Various incentives, including tax exemptions on remittances and social welfare schemes, were also discussed. The prime minister emphasised that strict action will be taken against those encroaching upon the properties of overseas Pakistanis.

In this regard, directives will be issued to the provincial governments and law enforcement agencies. The meeting decided to establish connectivity between the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Nadra to maintain record of overseas Pakistanis and labour working abroad.

It was also decide that charges for biometric verification for laborers going abroad would be Rs10 which was previously Rs45 per verification. As per decision, the family tree record of Pakistanis working abroad will be shared with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development so that their families are provided with welfare benefits of health, education and accommodation.

It was also decided that the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) for emigrants and workers will be optional. Directions about clarification will be issued through newspaper advertisements.

To bring further clarity, necessary legal amendments will also be initiated. As a result of deliberations in the meeting, free of charge connectivity between the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Pakistanis and FIA has been established and it will be operational by 17th of October.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of senators belonging to erstwhile Fata, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the government's resolve to complete the process for merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the government was also striving to implement the local government system in the tribal districts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed