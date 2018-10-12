Fri October 12, 2018
Saeed Niazi
October 12, 2018

Fight with PTI activists: UK PML-N leader cleared of involvement

LONDON: Scotland Yard has cleared UK PML-N Senior Vice President Nasir Butt in a case involving fight outside Anevfield apartments on July 10 this year as activists of PTI and PML-N got involved in a violent fight during a protest. Dozens of PTI activists held a series of protests outside flats of Hasan and Hussain Nawaz soon after the accountability court convicted Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz while both of them were in London with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. Two days before Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz left for Pakistan, a group of PML-N activists gathered outside the apartments to counter the protesters who were assembling there daily for three days. A fight broke out between the two groups. PTI activists alleged that their two members were assaulted by Nasir Butt and Faisal Awan and that four mobile phones were snatched from the protesters. The police arrested Nasir Butt from the scene and released him on bail after two hours, pending further investigation. He was asked to appear before the police station this week where he was told that no further action will be taken and he had no questions to answer. Nasir Butt said he stands vindicated that he had not done anything wrong. “The police was told a lie that I had assaulted a few protesters and took away their phones. I had done nothing wrong. I was present there to defend my leader and would do so again and again. It’s unfortunate that the police arrested me for the wrong information provided to them,” he said.

Nasir Butt added that the police gathered evidence and found that there was no violation of the laws. Nasir Butt said he is proud of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his followers would stand by him against all the odds.

“A campaign of lies and deceit was run against Nawaz Sharif and billions were spent to find something against him.

He was thrown out for not taking salary from his son but the accountability judge established that Nawaz Sharif had never been involved in corruption of any kind. We are proud of him.” Nasir Butt was cleared by the police after two days.

