On-day session on “Blockchain Technology” held

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Science and Technology (DoST), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organised a one-day session on introduction of the “Blockchain Technology” for the 1st time in the government sector in Pakistan.

The event was attended by the representatives from various provincial government departments, said a press release.

Gerard Dache, president of the government Blockchain Association USA, presented online presentation and explained the ibid technology for better and accelerated governance.

The resource person of the session, Imad Ahmad, also briefed the audience about the significance of the Blockchain Technology and informed the audience about the promising opportunities it carries, its efficiency and fairness in business operations and governance.

He also informed that this revolutionary technology impacts different industries and the economies across the globe, leveraging the Blockchain Technologies in its health care, taxation, energy sector, education, Land registry, Welfare payments, identity management, e-voting and many more to improve the organizational efficiency.

Minister for Science and Technology and Information Technology Department Kamran Khan Bangash, who was the chief guest of the session, appreciated the DoST for holding such an important and informative event for the officers of the provincial government departments and stated that introduction of the said technology in our province, will help our government in ensuring the transparency and good governance in the province.