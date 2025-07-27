Pakistani student clinches bronze at International Physics Olympiad

The Pakistani team pose for a group photo after participating in the International Physics Olympiad in France on July 25, 2025. —APP

Pakistan has earned a bronze medal at the 55th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), adding another notable achievement to the nation’s scientific progress.

The International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) was held in France from July 17 to 25.

Daniyal Shahzad Hamid, a student of The Science School, T Chowk, GT Road, Rawat, Islamabad, claimed the bronze medal for Pakistan.

Additionally, Muhammad Bilal from Sundar STEM School, Lahore, received an Honourable Mention. At the same time, Eiman Fatima from Fazaia Inter College, PAF Base Nur Khan, Rawalpindi, was awarded the prestigious Thales Solidarity IPhO Award.

The award includes a €5,000 educational grant and a one-year mentorship to support inclusion in science and technology.

The Pakistani team was sponsored by the STEM Careers Program, a joint initiative of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS). The team was trained and led by Prof Dr Shahid Qamar and Dr Muhammad Irfan, both from PIEAS.

PIEAS, operating under the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), organises the National Science Talent Contest (NSTC) annually in four disciplines —Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. NSTC evolved from the National Physics Talent Contest (NPTC), launched by PIEAS in 1995 and held regularly since 2003.

According to a news release, these contests aim to nurture young talent at the intermediate level and prepare them for participation in the International Science Olympiads (ISOs).

Each year, students from 19 cities across Pakistan are shortlisted and trained at designated institutes. PIEAS trains students in Physics, NIBGE-C in Biology, the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry at the University of Karachi in Chemistry, and COMSATS Lahore in Mathematics. The top 4 to 6 students in each subject go on to represent Pakistan in the ISOs.

Since Pakistan began participating in the IPhO in 2001 and later in other Olympiads, more than 365 students have represented the country internationally, earning 139 medals. Over 240 training camps have been held, benefiting around 4,500 students under the STEM Careers Program.

This year’s success at the IPhO reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to advancing scientific excellence and empowering its youth through global platforms.