Pentagon grounds global fleet of F-35s

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon grounded the global fleet of F-35 stealth fighters on Thursday, as a result of the first ever crash of the costliest plane in history. A Marine Corps F-35B was completely destroyed in a crash during training in South Carolina on September 28. The pilot safely ejected.

According to Joe DellaVedova, a spokesman for the F-35 program, the US and its international partners -- including Britain and Israel -- have temporarily suspended F-35 flight operations for a fleet-wide inspection of a fuel tube within the engine on all F-35 aircraft. "The action to perform the inspection is driven from initial data from the ongoing investigation of the F-35B that crashed in the vicinity of Beaufort, South Carolina," DellaVedova said in a statement.

He added that suspect fuel tubes would be removed and replaced. If good tubes are already installed, then those planes would be returned to operational status. Inspections were expected to be completed within the next 24 to 48 hours. The South Carolina crash came only one day after the US military first used the F-35 in combat, when Marine Corps fighters hit Taliban targets in Afghanistan.

"The primary goal following any mishap is the prevention of future incidents," DellaVedova said. "We will take every measure to ensure safe operations while we deliver, sustain and modernize the F-35."

On Wednesday, Defence News reported that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had ordered the Air Force and Navy to make 80 percent of the fleet of key fighters, including the F-35, mission capable within a year.