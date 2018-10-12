Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package
IMF and home-grown solutions

IMF and home-grown solutions

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KU forms committee for campus land utilisation to generate funds

The administration of Karachi University on Friday constituted a 10-member committee and assigned it the task to utilise the varsity’s land for generating funds.

According to the KU spokesperson, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has nominated Prof Dr Syed Jamil Hasan Kazmi as convener of the committee. The members include Prof Dr Nasiruddin Khan, Prof Dr SM Taha, Prof Dr Muhammad Haris Shoiab, Prof Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Prof Dr Shah Ali ul Qadar, Dr Muhammad Zubair, Dr Muhammad Moiz Khan, Dr Zamin Shaheed Siddiqui and Dr Munawwar Rasheed.

Earlier this month, land grabbers had made two attempts to illegally occupy a piece of land of the varsity. However, KU security officials carried out an anti-encroachment operation them. In both the cases, two fake letters with fake signatures of the registrar were circulated, which were later disowned by KU officials.

Last week, the VC had formed a special committee comprising three members to investigate the matter of issuing the fake letter on the KU letterhead and to look into the land grabbers’ criminal record. However, the committee informed the VC that the letters were forged and investigations were continuing.

During the meeting at the KU’s administration block, Dr Khan stressed the need to preserve the invaluable assets of the varsity and devise a strategy to protect the KU’s land permanently.

Food science department

The Karachi University Food Science Department has secured second position in All Pakistan DICE-Agriculture and Food Sciences held at the Faisalabad Agriculture University.

In the event, more than 130 varsities participated and presented their research works. Among those varsities, the KU’s food science department secured second position. The department also won a cash prize of Rs60,000.

The research work that was presented in the competition was done by Natasha Abbas, Nusrat Zehra and Sundus Iqbal under the supervision of Prof Dr Abid Hasnain and Dr Tahira Mohsin. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan congratulated the team and added that winning the competition showed the potential of KU graduates in the field of research, and the researchers of Karachi University needed adequate resources, funds and opportunities. “It’s my first priority to provide best possible facilities to the researchers and make the varsity one of the leading institutions of the world,” added Dr Khan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement