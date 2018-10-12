KU forms committee for campus land utilisation to generate funds

The administration of Karachi University on Friday constituted a 10-member committee and assigned it the task to utilise the varsity’s land for generating funds.

According to the KU spokesperson, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has nominated Prof Dr Syed Jamil Hasan Kazmi as convener of the committee. The members include Prof Dr Nasiruddin Khan, Prof Dr SM Taha, Prof Dr Muhammad Haris Shoiab, Prof Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Prof Dr Shah Ali ul Qadar, Dr Muhammad Zubair, Dr Muhammad Moiz Khan, Dr Zamin Shaheed Siddiqui and Dr Munawwar Rasheed.

Earlier this month, land grabbers had made two attempts to illegally occupy a piece of land of the varsity. However, KU security officials carried out an anti-encroachment operation them. In both the cases, two fake letters with fake signatures of the registrar were circulated, which were later disowned by KU officials.

Last week, the VC had formed a special committee comprising three members to investigate the matter of issuing the fake letter on the KU letterhead and to look into the land grabbers’ criminal record. However, the committee informed the VC that the letters were forged and investigations were continuing.

During the meeting at the KU’s administration block, Dr Khan stressed the need to preserve the invaluable assets of the varsity and devise a strategy to protect the KU’s land permanently.

Food science department

The Karachi University Food Science Department has secured second position in All Pakistan DICE-Agriculture and Food Sciences held at the Faisalabad Agriculture University.

In the event, more than 130 varsities participated and presented their research works. Among those varsities, the KU’s food science department secured second position. The department also won a cash prize of Rs60,000.

The research work that was presented in the competition was done by Natasha Abbas, Nusrat Zehra and Sundus Iqbal under the supervision of Prof Dr Abid Hasnain and Dr Tahira Mohsin. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan congratulated the team and added that winning the competition showed the potential of KU graduates in the field of research, and the researchers of Karachi University needed adequate resources, funds and opportunities. “It’s my first priority to provide best possible facilities to the researchers and make the varsity one of the leading institutions of the world,” added Dr Khan.