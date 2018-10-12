MOL commissions Mardankhel-2 Well

ISLAMABAD: MOL Pakistan has successfully completed commissioning of Mardankhel-2 Well, located in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is estimated to add 12 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 1,400 barrels of condensate to the energy grid of the country, an official said on Thursday.

“Pakistan is an important asset for MOL Group and we look forward to further expanding our business in the country,” Dr Berislav Gaso, Executive Vice President Upstream MOL Group, said during a high-level meeting with Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

A company statement said Dr Gaso visited Pakistan in what comes as a significant development in strengthening Pakistan’s energy sector and promoting Public Private Partnership.