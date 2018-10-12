Renewable generation stressed

KARACHI: Pakistan should target generating at least 30 percent of its electricity through renewable energy in next five to seven years for it is the only way to tackle its power crisis, seen worsening with depleting hydrocarbon resources and increasing fuel costs, an official said on Thursday.

“This is the current global trend as everyone concerned in the outside world including international agencies and donors are ready to fully support us more than any other form of energy so there is no other viable option for us other than working to develop and expand our renewable energy sector,” Amjad Ali Awan, CEO Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) said while keynoting the inaugural session of an energy conference.