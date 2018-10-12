GSK Pakistan invests Rs74 million

KARACHI: GSK Pakistan has introduced a specialised form of blister packaging technology in the country, and Pakistan’s leading antibiotic, Augmentin, will now be available in dessiflex packaging.

In a pioneering step, which involved an investment of Rs74 million, GSK Pakistan also became the first site to introduce this technology in its global network, a statement issued by the company said on Thursday.

GSK Pakistan CEO Muhammad Azizul Huq said, “Along with the benefits to our patients, GSK Pakistan is proud to be the first country in the GSK network to introduce dessiflex technology, and we look forward to transferring expertise to the rest of our global markets.”