Smart tunnel available at Dubai airport for immigration clearance

DUBAI: The Smart Corridor (tunnel) emigration system rolled out in the privileged passenger area at Dubai International Airport.

The Smart Corridor system will save time and the hassle from passport control queues because they will be able to just walk through the tunnel for immigration clearance.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA) on Wednesday launched on an experimental basis a smart corridor project, the first of its kind in the world, at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 for business and first class departures.

The project employs artificial intelligence and is made in the UAE under the auspices of Emaratech, GDRFA's right arm.

The idea of this unique project was launched 4 years ago and the project is still in the experimental stage but would be constantly developed so as to operate most optimally and have more impressive services in future, said Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA.