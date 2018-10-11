Qarshi triumphant in Veterans Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Aftab Qarshi Club beat Lahore Badshah by three wickets in the 5th Shami Memorial Veterans Cricket Cup match played here at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground. Scores: Lahore Badshah 182 all out after 29.2 overs (Amir Riaz 59, Yasir Junaid 23, Yasin Cheema 21, Qaiser Nadeem 18 Not Out. Javaid Iqbal 3/29, Mohsin Aftab Qarshi 2/35, Jamil Ahmad 2/46). Aftab Qarshi 183/7 after 29.2 overs (Asif Ejaz 45, Syed Faraz 37, Haroon Rasheed 36, Kashif Iqbal 28 Not Out. Qaiser Nadeem 3/28, Imtiaz Shah 2/35).
