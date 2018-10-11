55 residential plots retrieved

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority retrieved 55 residential plots from the illegal occupants on Wednesday. Officials said the plots were carved out on more than 31 Kanals of land in block D of Sabazar Housing Scheme worth millions of rupees. Heavy contingent of police was present during the operation along with the LDA officers. LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan said the reclaiming state land from illegal occupants was the top priority of the government. By launching a crackdown on the land grabbers, writ of the government was being restored, she observed. Meanwhile, Lahore Ring Road Authority also demolished 70 houses and two commercial plazas in the city.