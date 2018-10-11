World Day against death penalty

LAHORE: An NGO and 28 civil society organisations in Asia have condemned death penalty by Singaporean authorities on Abdul Wahid Bin Ismail, Mohsen Bin Na’im and Zainudin bin Mohamed in drug cases. All three were convicted of drug-related offences and executed on October 5.

The NGO demanded the government of Singapore and other governments in Asia to impose a moratorium on death penalty. It said: “On World Day against Death Penalty, we express our grave concern on continuing use of death penalty in Asia. We call on all governments to work for abolition of the death penalty and to create a justice system that can respect human rights for all, including the perpetrators and the victims.