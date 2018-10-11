Saad moves IHC for protective bail

ISLAMABAD: Former minister for railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been probing Rafique for a private housing scheme scam. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has also been summoned by NAB a number of times for questioning in the case.

In his plea, Rafique stated that NAB issued notices to him on March 20 in the Paragon Housing Society scam and on March 28 he submitted his reply and related documents. “After a detailed investigation session, NAB directed that more documents be submitted which I did on April 5,” he further said.

Rafique stated that he was never a director or shareholder of the Paragon Housing Scheme. "If arrest warrants are issued then I should be given two weeks," the PML-N leader requested and pleaded to the court to direct the bureau to not arrest him for two weeks.

Last week, NAB arrested PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case and he has been remanded on a 10-day physical remanded.