Saddam strike gives Navy narrow win

KARACHI: Saddam Khan’s first half goal enabled Navy to pull off their second win as they overpowered Nushki’s Baloch FC 1-0 in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Wednesday.

Following a flurry of incisive rallies, Saddam did the job for Navy when he scored the winner through an excellent effort in the 19th minute.Tough game was witnessed in the second half but no side could manage a goal.

The narrow win elated Navy’s coach Mohammad Ramzan. “I am very happy that the team won,” Ramzan told ‘The News’ on Wednesday. “We have an experienced side. Around nine of our players were part of the side which played last league in 2014. We also have some brilliant youngsters and as the time progresses the team will gain rhythm,” Ramzan said. As a result of the victory, Navy have seven points now. Baloch FC have only one point after four meetings.