Clean and green

PM Imran Khan announced on Monday (Oct 8) that the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign will be launched on October 13. The authorities concerned have taken a useful step to make our environment clean. If we want to achieve the dream of Naya Pakistan, we have to come up with new and innovative strategies to keep atmosphere clean and green.

This campaign should also be launched in schools and universities to create awareness among students. Only a clean and green atmosphere can help us get rid of numerous diseases.

Sadia Noor,

Shikarpur