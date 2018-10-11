Stray dogs

The number of stray dogs in Gulshan-e-Iqbal is increasing. The municipal authorities have got only one way to deal with the situation – the ruthless killing of these voiceless creatures. A couple of days back, I saw a dog dying a painful death. That image still haunts me. Dogs are living beings. They don’t deserve to die in such a cruel manner.

The authorities concerned should catch these dogs, get them spayed and vaccinated, and send them to an animal shelter. It is our duty to treat animals with love and kindness.

Huzaifa Imran

Karachi