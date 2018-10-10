PAF chief praises national junior squash team

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, praised junior squash players efforts in winning laurels for the country from Asian Championship.

Pakistan junior players won three gold and one silver medals in Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship concluded in India last week. Hamza Khan, Haris Qasim & Abbas Zeb won the gold medals in u-15, u-17 & u-19 categories respectively, whereas in u-13 category Anas Ali Shah won the silver medal. Interacting with young players, the Air Chief, who is also the President of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), said that being the future of Pakistan squash, they should further strive hard to achieve excellence as their next target should be the World Junior Open.

He also lauded the efforts of PSF for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the Pakistani squash players. He reiterated that PAF and PSF would continue sponsoring young players and would make concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in the game of Squash. Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation was also present at the occasion.