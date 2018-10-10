Wed October 10, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2018

Explanation sought over turning Saddar road into food street

Taking notice of turning Mir Karam Ali Khan Talpur Road near Saddar’s Empress Market into a food street, a Supreme Court-designated judicial commission on Tuesday issued the municipal commissioner of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and other relevant authorities with notices seeking explanation.

Headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, the commission investigating the non-provision of potable water, proper sanitation facilities and healthy environment to Sindh’s people said that according to media reports, a food street has been established on Mir Karam Ali Khan Talpur Road near the Empress Market in Saddar.

The judicial body asked if there is a law that permits any individual or organisation to hamper the flow of traffic. The commission also asked what role the Karachi police chief and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general have played in permitting such a blockade.

The judicial commission directed the KMC municipal commissioner, the chief of the city police and the SBCA to appear before the body on October 11 and explain their respective positions. The road has been closed for all kinds of traffic, with steel structures erected in the middle of the road. Under these structures, kiosks of different food brands are to be established. By the end of the project, the entire road is to be paved with walkways on both sides.

