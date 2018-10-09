31kg hashish seized in Hangu

HANGU: The police claimed to have seized 31kg hashish and arrested two members of an inter-provincial gang during checking in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Monday.

District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali Shah told reporters that following a tip-off about the possible smuggling attempt, the police barricaded Anarchina road and stopped a land-cruiser.

The officials thoroughly checked a vehicle and recovered 31kg hashish from its secret cavities.

The police arrested two alleged smugglers identified as Hanif Gul and Samand Ali, belonging to Khyber and Orakzai tribal districts, and registered a case.

Meanwhile, the officials of Saddar Police Station, during a search and strike operation, apprehended one proclaimed offender and two suspects.