Tue October 09, 2018
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign today
The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

National

BR
Bureau report
October 9, 2018

National Disaster Awareness Day marked

PESHAWAR: On the directive of Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department Dr Asad Ali Khan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in collaboration with other partners marked the National Disaster Awareness Day.

The PDMA along with the Social Welfare Department, Centre for Disaster and Preparedness Management (CDPM) and Care International organised an event at the Khyber Union Hall, Islamia College University, Peshawar, in remembrance of the October 8, 2005 earthquake, the worst of all disasters in the history of Pakistan.

The aim of the event was to express solidarity with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the earthquake 2005, super-floods 2010 and subsequent disasters.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan was the chief guest.

Deans and faculty members from different departments and a number of students attended the event.

The Project Director (PEOC) Waqas Illahi welcomed the participants. He highlighted the memories of 8th October 2005, earthquake.

Chief guest Abdul Karim appreciated the dedicated role of PDMA, CDPM and Islamia College University for arranging the event.

Director General PDMA Motasim Billah Shah said that committed efforts were required for arrangements for disaster risk reduction.

The official called for implementation and enforcement of building codes policy, conducting geological surveys to identify vulnerable locations and multi-hazard vulnerability assessment across the province.

Ayaz Khan, Director Operation and Coordination Rescue 1122, Dr Faheem Ahmad, Deputy Director Regional Meteorological Centre, Peshawar, and Ahmad Hussain, Coordinator Volunteer Section Pakistan Red Crescent, KP addressed the audience.

Our correspondent in Mardan adds: The Women University Mardan, district administration and Rescue 1122 organised a commemoration ceremony to observe October 8 as National Disaster Awareness Day.

An awareness walk and seminar were held in the women university, where Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ghazala Yasmeen said that on October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred in Kashmir and different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She added that the earthquake affected Balakot and other cites of Hazara division. She added that later the government of Pakistan declared October 8 as the National Disaster Awareness Day.

She added that the basic aim of the commemoration was to sensitise the community to learn from disasters and play a role as socially responsible citizens.

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape