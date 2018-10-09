World-class IT-data Center inaugurated at AIOU

Islamabad : A World-class IT-data center has been set up at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to provide digital-based academic services to the students.

It was formally inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui. It will help to upgrade the University’s academic programs and promote on-Campus-management services.

The center is a step forward towards provision of academic contents to the students in soft form, instead of the hard copies.

With the of smart-use technology, the AIOU will be ultimately turned into a paper-less University. It will also work as digital library, said the Vice Chancellor in his inaugural address.

According to Ajmal Farooq, Director IT, the Data center will provide a strong-base for introduction of ‘Virtual classroom’ providing online educational services to the students home and abroad.

It will also strengthen Campus-infrastructure management in administrative and financial matters.

The center will have many value-added additions to provide relevant academic data to the students at their door-steps.

While explaining the technical aspects of the Data Center, Project Manager Imran Afzal and in-charge technical committee Sarfraz Haider said that the Data Center is well-equipped with all relevant data’s related equipment.

A representative of Chinese IT-service provider Huawei spokes about the quality and infrastructural strength of the center.

Those who were present on the occasion included University’s Deans Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas and Dr. Samina Awan.