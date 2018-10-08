Climate change issue taken to streets from offices

Islamabad : Climate Diplomacy Day celebration held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organised by the European Union in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, he said that Climate Change is the main action point of agenda of Prime Minister first 100-day plan.

Appreciating the initiative, he said that it is good that Climate Change issue is now taken to streets from conferences rooms and offices.

Advisor to the Prime Minister said that it is a big challenge, adding that only institutions and international community cannot tackle this issues by own but multidimensional approach would be required.

He said that education and awareness can play important role and can take us out from the poverty to prosperity.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain appreciated the EU and WWF for organizing the Climate Diplomacy celebration.

The event brought together people from diverse backgrounds to become part of the exchanges taking place worldwide in the crucial reflection on how to explore the opportunities arising through the irreversible transition to low carbon economies while ensuring equitable access to sustainable development.

Earlier, the event started with the participants cycling from the PNCA on a designated route as a symbolic gesture to raise awareness to curtail the growth of greenhouse emissions by promoting eco-friendly modes of transportation.

The event then moved to the documentary screening Think You for the Rain’, which is the story of a Kenyan farmer, Kisilu, who started to use his camera to capture the life of his family, his village and the damages of climate change five years ago.

When a violent storm throws him and a Norwegian filmmaker together, we see him transform from a father to a community leader and to an activist on the global stage.

To highlight environmental awareness and to contribute towards a greener tomorrow, WWF-Pakistan and the EU also launched a Climate Diplomacy Art Competition this year for students to let out their creative side and encourage love for art. The theme for the competition was The Challenges of Climate Change: Pakistan’s youth on the front line. Students between age 14 to 16 years of age were eligible for participating in this competition.