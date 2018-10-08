Mon October 08, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2018

Girl students visit Governor’s House in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The girl students from various government colleges visited the Governor House on the second consecutive weekend after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government decided to open the spacious British-era building for the public.

The students from colleges in the provincial capital turned up in large numbers to see the Governor House and enjoy walking in its sprawling lawns. They met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and appreciated the decision of opening the Governor House for the general public.

It was the second weekend that the gates of the Governor House were opened for the public, though it also remained open on Friday for families. So far only female students, women and children below 12 years of age have been allowed to enter the Governor House. No male visitors have been allowed. The journalists too have been kept out of the Governor House.

Shah Farman, who is a former provincial minister of the ruling PTI, even did not invite the media to his oath-taking ceremony as governor. The media was also not allowed to cover the oath-taking of the provincial cabinet.

Governor Shah Farman was quoted as saying that he was residing in the military secretary's house and wasn't using the main building as his residence. He said a family park and museum would be opened at the Governor House as per the PTI's policy.

