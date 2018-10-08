Mon October 08, 2018
World

AFP
October 8, 2018

Netanyahu’s wife goes on trial

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on trial on Sunday for allegedly using state funds to fraudulently pay for hundreds of meals, part of a list of legal troubles facing the family.

The start of Sara Netanyahu’s trial was the latest chapter in a saga intensely scrutinised in Israel, but dismissed by the Netanyahus as another "absurd" attempt to discredit them.

She smiled at her lawyers when entering the court and the session began with a hearing on whether the trial should be overseen by a panel of three judges instead of one due to the case’s "public sensitivity".

The court adjourned shortly afterward until November 13, with the trial expected to run for months. The premier himself faces possible charges in separate corruption investigations, leading to speculation that he will eventually be forced to step down.

Sara Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust in June. Prosecutors accuse her of misusing state funds to pay for catered meals costing $100,000 by falsely declaring there were no cooks available at the premier’s official residence.

From 2010 to 2013, she, her family and guests received "fraudulently from the state hundreds of prepared meals", the indictment read. According to the charge sheet, the meals were ordered from a variety of well-known Jerusalem businesses, including an Italian restaurant, a Middle Eastern grill joint and a sushi establishment.

Sara Netanyahu, 59 and a high-profile presence at her husband’s side throughout his long tenure, has denied any wrongdoing. "For the first time in history, charges are being pressed against a leader’s wife over noodles and take-away containers from six to seven years ago," a statement from her lawyers said on Sunday. The meals were ordered "against Sara Netanyahu’s will", it said.

But the case has again turned the spotlight on the Netanyahu family and past allegations of misbehaviour. Sara Netanyahu has previously been accused of pocketing cash from deposit refunds for empty bottles returned from the official residence.

