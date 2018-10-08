Mon October 08, 2018
Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
October 8, 2018

Share

Ganjera’s arrest sends ripples in sports circles

KARACHI: The arrest of former Director General Pakistan Sports Board Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera and two other officials by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spread panic among the corrupt sports officials of both federal and provincial governments, ‘The News’ has learnt on Sunday.

The FIA, which had been probing the case for several months, in a dramatic move arrested Ganjera from Islamabad on Wednesday last week. The other two officials are engineer Sarfraz Rasool and Ijaz Akbar.

Informed sources in the sports circles said that a leading politician, who had an important position during PPP’s tenure, phoned an officer of FIA and asked him to treat Ganjera leniently, saying “he is a good and obedient man”.

Ganjera is known to be among the good books of many influential figures. He was very fond of touring foreign countries, even where he had no reason to go.

A source said that Ganjera had as many as 26 joyrides. Ganjera worked as DG PSB from 2012 to 2018. He had worked as Deputy Director General from 1997 to 2011.

National Games could not be held during the last four years. One of the finest sports projects in Karachi at PSB’s coaching centre remains incomplete as PSB paid no attention during the tenure of Ganjera. It may be noted that the PSB centre generates Rs40-50 million annually by renting its premises to private education institutions.

The sources said that FIA should also investigate why tickets were purchased for Rs108,000 to Rs150,000 when Pakistan’s 438-member contingent went to India for South Asian Games. They said the tickets at that time were priced at Rs87,000.

The sources also said that Ganjera stayed in the official residence for six months even after retirement. The residence has a staff of nine PSB employees and has as many as six air-conditioners.

It is worth mention here that a federal minister resigned to get Ganjera reinstated when he was suspended because of allegation of corruption during the tenure of PML-N government.

