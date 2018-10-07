AIOU extends submission of assignments date

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended date for submission of assignments of B.Ed and postgraduate programmes for the Semester Spring, 2018 from October 7 to November 5, considering the requests of students from different parts of the country.

Director Regional Services, Inam-Ullah Sheikh announced that now students of these programs can submit their assignments to concerned tutors till November 5. He said all Regional Directors have been advised to inform the tutors concerned to receive assignments from students according to the extended dates.