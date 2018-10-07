Shahzad vows to make strong comeback in November

LAHORE: Cricketer Ahmad Shahzad has accepted the doping case verdict against him that ruled him out for four months for violating board’s anti-doping rules.

In a Twitter message, Shahzad told his fans, “My doping case verdict is acceptable to me. I accept the sanction handed out by PCB. I inadvertently consumed a medicine which as an experienced cricketer I should have refrained from. I am fully committed to returning to cricket as soon as my ban is over (November 11, 2018.)”

Shahzad has called the ban a lesson for him and is confident to make a strong comeback in November when the ban ends. “This is a lesson for me personally as well as my fellow cricketers and I hope to make a strong comeback from here. Remember me in your prayers,” he said.