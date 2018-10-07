Sun October 07, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Young people display talent in film-making

The DICE-Cam 2018 continued for the second —and final — day on Saturday. There was a screening of a large number of films, short clips, and documentaries by university and college students from all over the country and they all had very profound messages and contained very professional touches despite having been produced by amateurs.

The films were in three categories: digital arts and animation; documentaries; and ideas that can be used in film and produce a script.

The judges, as announced by US-based Ajmal Zaheer Ahmed, could help taking a long time to adjudicate, given the “excellent” job done by the young people.

The competition was so very tough. Hence the awards presentation ceremony, which was scheduled for 5pm could not get off the ground up until 8pm.

All the films tackled socio-economic themes and various aspects of life that normally one doesn’t observe in daily life. “Every single entry had lots of merit,” said Zaheer Ajmal Khan.

In the digital art and animation category, the first Judges’ Award went to Muhammad Razi of the University of Lahore, the second prize to Summaya Arshad of the National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore, the third Judges’ Award to Sheikh Saadi of Iqra University, Karachi, and the fourth to Faryal Mejmood of Iqra University. All these contestants also get a cash prize of Rs10,000 each.

In the films and documentaries category, the first Judges’ Award went to Syed Ramil hasan of Iqra University for his film “Lambi raat”, second prize to Awal of the Indus Valley School of Art and architecture for his film “Ujala”, and the third prize to Ali Usman of the Government College University for his movie, Gorakh Dhanda.

In another category of digital animation, the first prize went to Adnan Sheikh of the Indus valley School and the second first prize to Sheikh Sabeeh of Iqra University.

In another films and documentaries category, the first prize went to Muhammad Sabir of the Islamia College, Peshawar.

In the script for film category, the first prize went to Ali Akbar Zaidi of the University of Lahore for his film, Mera Beta.

