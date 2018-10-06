Sharp increase in vegetable prices

RAWALPINDI: The prices of all kinds of ‘vegetables’ have witnessed sharp increase during last two weeks as peas are being sold at Rs240 per kilogram, cabbage at Rs120, biter gourd at Rs140 and tomato at Rs80 in vegetable market.

The price magistrates of city district government.Now it has become difficult for a common man even to buy vegetables due to skyrocketing prices. ‘The News’ conducted a survey that one kilogram ‘Tenda’ is being sold at Rs140, turnip at Rs70, ladyfinger at Rs80, ‘Tori’ at Rs90, onion at Rs50. Similarly, the price of one kilogram ginger is Rs240, potato Rs40 and garlic is at Rs200.

The concerned authorities have completely failed to address public grievances and have forgotten their role of visiting markets to check prices.

Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Welfare Union General Secretary Nasir Ahmed told ‘The News’ that we are facing shortage of vegetables therefore prices have sharply increased. He has said that citizens are crying due to sharp increase of vegetable rates for two weeks. He said that we have fixed rates after opening bidding of a vegetable in ‘Sabzi Mandi’. The prices of seasonal crops particularly peas have increased too much for two weeks, he said.

All kinds of vegetables are being sold at higher prices not only at retail shops but in vegetable markets too. Milk, bread, eggs, meat, pulses, flour and sugar are also being sold at higher rates for some days.

Special Price Magistrate Kamran Khan said that we are continuously monitoring profiteers and hoarders in markets. We have registered FIRs and imposed fine against profiteers and hoarders, he said.

The poor complainants told ‘The News’ that the concerned authorities were not available in their offices. The impact of the rising prices is being felt both by buyers and sellers. While buyers find many commodities getting out of their reach, sellers complain sharp decline in their sales. “The rates of vegetables have considerably increased,” said Muhammad Banars a wholesale dealer in Sabzi Mandi.