Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

National

KI
Khalid Iqbal
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sharp increase in vegetable prices

RAWALPINDI: The prices of all kinds of ‘vegetables’ have witnessed sharp increase during last two weeks as peas are being sold at Rs240 per kilogram, cabbage at Rs120, biter gourd at Rs140 and tomato at Rs80 in vegetable market.

The price magistrates of city district government.Now it has become difficult for a common man even to buy vegetables due to skyrocketing prices. ‘The News’ conducted a survey that one kilogram ‘Tenda’ is being sold at Rs140, turnip at Rs70, ladyfinger at Rs80, ‘Tori’ at Rs90, onion at Rs50. Similarly, the price of one kilogram ginger is Rs240, potato Rs40 and garlic is at Rs200.

The concerned authorities have completely failed to address public grievances and have forgotten their role of visiting markets to check prices.

Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Welfare Union General Secretary Nasir Ahmed told ‘The News’ that we are facing shortage of vegetables therefore prices have sharply increased. He has said that citizens are crying due to sharp increase of vegetable rates for two weeks. He said that we have fixed rates after opening bidding of a vegetable in ‘Sabzi Mandi’. The prices of seasonal crops particularly peas have increased too much for two weeks, he said.

All kinds of vegetables are being sold at higher prices not only at retail shops but in vegetable markets too. Milk, bread, eggs, meat, pulses, flour and sugar are also being sold at higher rates for some days.

Special Price Magistrate Kamran Khan said that we are continuously monitoring profiteers and hoarders in markets. We have registered FIRs and imposed fine against profiteers and hoarders, he said.

The poor complainants told ‘The News’ that the concerned authorities were not available in their offices. The impact of the rising prices is being felt both by buyers and sellers. While buyers find many commodities getting out of their reach, sellers complain sharp decline in their sales. “The rates of vegetables have considerably increased,” said Muhammad Banars a wholesale dealer in Sabzi Mandi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win
Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine

´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody