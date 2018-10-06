Peshawar fight back against Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Region Whites miserably failed in their quest to have an upper hand against Peshawar in their round five of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 encounter being played here at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

Despite all the commotion in the field, Peshawar having 24 runs lead, carved out at 156 in their second innings to have 180 runs lead with Lahore playing at 49 for two in their second innings. On day three of the four day match on Friday, Lahore needed just 67 runs to take first innings lead over Peshawar with five wickets in hand, but the visiting Peshawar team bowled Lahore out at 271 runs. Star of the day were Peshawar bowlers Taj Wali who had four wickets, Altaf Ahmed three and Sajid Khan two in the morning and later in the day Nasir Ahmed two. While from Lahore, Bilal Anwar had five wickets and Waqas Ahmed three. Now all depends on Lahore batsmen to peg the initiative their way by getting 131 runs for a win.

Scores: Peshawar Region first innings 295 all out in 77.2 overs(Ashfaq Ahmed 89, Sahibzada Farhan 75, Musaddiq Ahmed 62, Waqas Ahmed 4-77, Muhammad Irfan 3-68, Bilal Anwar 2-62) and 2nd innings 156 all out in 37.2 overs (Nasir Ahmed 25*, Sahibzada Farhan 33, IsrarUllah 23, Bilal Anwar 5-46, Waqas Ahmed 3-53)

Lahore Region White first innings 271 all out in 109 overs (Ali Rafiq 80, Afaq Shahid 48, Ameer Hamza 38, Nauman Anwar 30, Taj Wali 4-77, Altaf Ahmed 3-46, Sajid Khan 2-53) and 2nd innings 49-2 in 13 overs (Ali Rafiq 26, Nasir Ahmed 2-10)

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Islamabad forced FATA to follow on in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Diamond Ground Friday.

In response to huge 543 runs first innings total by Islamabad, FATA were bowled out for 275 runs in the first innings. After being forced to follow on FATA reached 49 for 3 when stumps were drawn for the third day. Fata now faced an uphill task to avoid defeat as they required another 220 runs to ask Islamabad bat again with seven of their second innings wickets and a day to spare. Experienced Afaq Rahim (64) and Saeed Khan (64) were the only notable run getters for Fata Friday as Mohammad Nadeem (3-55), Ahmed Safi (3-59) and Hazrat Shah (3-61) shared wickets for Islamabad. Hazrat Shah (2-8) then struck twice to reduce Fata to 49 for 3 in second innings. Asif Afridi (21*) was the only reasonable hope remaining for Fata to save the match.

Scores: Islamabad Region 543 all out in 146 overs (Ali Sarfraz 185, Rizwan Ali 135, Faizan Riaz 53, Mohamad Talha 4-161, Khushdil Shah 3-42)

FATA Region 275 all out in 90 overs (Saeed Khan 64, Afaq Raheem 64, Asad Afridi 37, Mohammad Nadeem 3-55, Ahmed Safi 3-59, Hazrat Shah 3-61) and after follow-on 2nd innings 49-3 in 20 overs (Asif Afridi 21*,Hazrat Shah 2-8).

Scores of other matches: At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: SNGPL 265 all out in 85.4 overs (Adnan Akmal 51,Hussain Talat 48, Atif Jabbar 3-53, Ghulam Mudassar 3-76, Kamran Ghulam 3-35) and 164 all out in 55.4 overs (Hussain Talat 34, Ali Waqas 25,Mohammad Asghar 4-35,Mushtaq Ahmed 4-43)

NBP 1st innings 44 all out in 17.3 overs(Mushtaq Ahmed 16*,Samiullah Khan 6-11,Bilawal Bhatti 2-5)and 183 all out in 58.3 overs(Ramiz Raja Jr 37,Imran Khalid 3-38, Bilawal Bhatti 3-47,Samiullah Khan 2-35).Result: SNGPL won by 202 runs

AT KRL Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi: KRL 235 all out in 67.5 overs (Muhammad Mohsin 103*, Ramiz Aziz 2-13, Abbas Afridi 2-33,Abdul Rehman 2-39, Junaid Khan 2-61,Umer Gul 2-70) and KRL 116 all out in 50.3 overs (Jahid Ali 28, Junaid Khan 3-30, Umar Gul 5-34)

HBL 159 all out in 43.4 overs (Umar Akmal 33, Sadaf Hussain 4-54,Ali Shafiq 2-29,Sameen Gul 2-36) and 157 all out in 48.4 overs (Mohammad Waqas 32,Ramiz Aziz 30,Ameen Gul 5-50,Yasir Ali 2-19, Sadaf Hussain 2-34). Result: KRL won by 35 runs

At UBL Sports Complex Ground No 1 Karachi: Karachi Region Whites 491 all out in 118.4 overs (Khurram Manzoor 197 Shehzar Muhammad 95, Muhammad Hasan 70,Haseeb Azam 4-71,Syed Touseeq Shah 3-130,Muhammad Nawaz 3-107)and 41-1 in 18 overs (Shehzar Mohammad 24).

Rawalpindi Region 369 all out in 119.4 overs (Umar Waheed 114, Mohammad Nawaz 143, Waqar Anwar 5-60, Anwar Ali 2-29)

At Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi: ZTBL 216 all out in 64 overs (Saad Ullah Ghauri 88,Raza Ali Dar 45, Muhammad Asif 5-56, Sadaf Mehdi 2-29) and 229 all out in 49 overs (Saad Ullah Ghauri 58,Ehsan Adil 3-44,Mohammad Asif 2-42, Sadaif Mehdi 2-43)

Wapda 339 all out in 86.5 overs (Mohammad Saad 89, Ehsan Adil 85 not out,Mohammad Asif 34, Mohammad Ali 6-102,Imran Khan 2-59,Mohammad Umair 2-73) and 107-1 in 28.5 overs (Riffat Ullah 64*. Result:Wapda won by 9 wickets

At Multan Cricket Stadium Multan: Lahore Region Blues 265 all out in 114 overs (Rizwan Hussain 97, Irfan Haider 52, Ali Usman 4-58, Asif Fawad 2-48, Mohammad Ali Khan 2-54) and 146 all out in 43 overs (Fahadul Haq 39, Shahid Nawaz 28, Ahsan Baig 3-26,Mohammad Ali 3-28,Mohammad Irfan 2-25, Asif Fawad 2-33)

Multan Region 149 all out in 59.2 overs (Waqar Hussain 30, Mohammad Rameez 4-43, Aizaz Cheema 3-42)and 92-2 in 31.4 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 34).

At Marghazar Ground Islamabad: SSGCL 375 all out in 96 overs (Adil Amin 84,Asif Zakir 78,Azhar Ullah 7-92,Tabish Khan 3-97).

PTV 77 all out in 22.5 overs (Adnan Mehmood 20, Kashif Bhatti, 3-7,Zia-ul-Haq 3-19, Sohail Khan 2-30) and 252 all out in 75.3 overs (Nihal Mansoor 67, Mohsin 40, Ziaul Haq 5-66,Kashif Bhatti 2-36, Mohammad Irfan Jr 2-59).Result: SSGCL won by an innings and 46 runs